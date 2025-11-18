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Drone walls won't stop Putin. Long Lead's latest feature shows why.
A team of independent, international journalists map out the resistance to Russia’s imperialist aims in "Border Line War," the latest feature from Long…
Mar 17
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John Patrick Pullen
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Long Lead
3
November 2025
What do twins know about loneliness and acceptance that the rest of us don’t?
At a time when ruled by division, when genuine human connection feels like a faint memory, a touching photo essay and documentary short explore what…
Nov 18, 2025
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John Patrick Pullen
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Long Lead
3
October 2025
'Long Shadow' podcast wins three 2025 Signal Awards
'Long Shadow: Breaking the Internet' has been honored with three 2025 Signal Awards for Best History, Best Documentary, and Best Technology podcast.
Oct 16, 2025
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John Patrick Pullen
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Long Lead
3
Don't judge: Podcast producer Ryan Sweikert's secret to pulling the truth out of complex subjects
The producer behind 'Long Shadow: Breaking the Internet' sees the humanity in everybody — even the murderers and insurrectionists he's interviewed along…
Oct 1, 2025
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Long Lead
and
Jenna Schnuer
7
2
1
July 2025
Putting American history on ICE
In Long Lead's latest photo feature, some of the last survivors of Japanese American incarceration share haunting memories of injustice that echo to the…
Jul 22, 2025
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John Patrick Pullen
and
Long Lead
1
June 2025
There is something wrong with the internet
Long Lead's Peabody Award-nominated 'Long Shadow' podcast, hosted by Garrett Graff, returns for a fourth season that chronicles the rise and fall of the…
Jun 25, 2025
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John Patrick Pullen
and
Long Lead
5
March 2025
A thirst for photojournalism that can change the world
“The Last Drops of Mexico City,” a Long Lead and Magnum Photos collaboration, explores a drinking water crisis in one of the world’s largest cities …
Mar 18, 2025
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John Patrick Pullen
and
Long Lead
6
1
February 2025
Three years in, the strong and the small survive in Ukraine
Photographing Anna Kurkurina’s animal rescues, Maranie Staab documented the human side of this brutal conflict.
Feb 24, 2025
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Long Lead
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Jensen Rubinstein
4
2
The National Magazine Awards salute Long Lead
Just 14 news organizations received two nominations from the American Society of Magazine Editors. Long Lead is honored to be among them.
Feb 18, 2025
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Long Lead
5
January 2025
"Everything is a big secret." A fact checker's quest to ensure remarkable reporting stands on solid ground
Amid a feature about Haiti's resilience and ruin, Jameson Francisque's resolve to verify key details shows why fact checking is vital in journalism.
Jan 23, 2025
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Long Lead
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Parker Molloy
5
2
December 2024
ICYMI: This year Long Lead turned journalism on its ear
A look back at the award-winning features our longform journalism studio has published in 2024.
Dec 19, 2024
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Long Lead
3
November 2024
"Can you help a homeless vet?"
EDITORIAL: It's Veterans Day, and time to acknowledge a sad truth — the VA is unequipped to solve an unhoused veterans crisis of its own creation.
Nov 11, 2024
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John Patrick Pullen
and
Long Lead
4
1
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